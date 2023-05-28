Virginia Beach first responders prepare for safe Memorial Day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As folks gather for the holiday weekend, first responders are on stand-by. That's because more people in the area potentially means more emergencies.

This year, some weekend plans were dampened by the unexpected.

"Were you prepared for the weather," asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"Not at all. I have this sweatshirt and one other. I didn't think to pack anything warm," said Jessica Rogers, visiting from Pennsylvania.

But the unexpected is exactly what first responders like Virginia Beach's Brigade Chief Elizabeth Beatty prepare for.

"People are calling 911 or non-emergency services for a crisis, for a point they don't feel like they can handle any more. Knowing we can step in and assist whether that's providing critical patient care or providing additional resources leaves you with that great feeling," said Elizabeth Beatty, operational brigade chief for Virginia Beach EMS.

She said Virginia Beach EMS workers typically see the most calls between Memorial Day and Labor Day, especially at the Oceanfront. This year's weather is not expected to impact call volumes.

"Ultimately people are still getting together over the weekend," said Beatty.

Most folks said they're prepared for the weekend basics.

"We have plenty of water, drinks, snacks," said Amanda Nicholas, West Virginia.

But Beatty said there's more you can do.

"Primary number one, you've got to be able to reach emergency services if you need them. Keep your cell phone charged, make sure you have that readily available so you can contact us if you need us," said Beatty.

She added if you're heading outside stay hydrated with non-alcoholic beverages, wear protective clothing and sunscreen, leave the fireworks to the professionals, and if you're drinking, don't drive.

There's another safety concern too.

"We have Memorial Day weekend, there's a reason, there are veterans and active-duty personnel that have lost loved ones. They've lost career partners and co-workers that they've been in service with. We know that this is going to be a rough weekend for them," said Beatty.

In times of crisis, she says dial 988 for veterans' assistance and resources and 911 for emergencies.