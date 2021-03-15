Virginia Beach gears up for tourism season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Tourism season is once again approaching and business leaders are hoping 2021 brings a rebound.

"As a business owner, I'm optimistic and we're planning of a busy season," said George Kotarides, the owner of Dough Boy's Pizza and the President of the Atlantic Avenue Association.

Members of the business community met Monday to discuss the upcoming tourism season. Virginia Beach City Council members will also get a briefing Tuesday on the latest ad campaign by the Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau. This year's campaign is focused on the city being open for business.

Virginia Beach wasn't hit as badly as some other tourist destinations because people can drive to the city from big cities that aren't too far away. "Virginia Beach - given that we're a driving destination - is well positioned," said Kotarides.

Still, business owners say 2020 was tough and they're hoping to turn things around this summer. "We're all very excited and optimistic," said Kotarides. "We desperately need to turn around what happened last year and really make a positive out of this year."