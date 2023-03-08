Virginia Beach golf course brush fire showcases property's neglect: Neighbors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - About 20 acres of property on what was once a golf course burned in a brush fire Tuesday. Neighbors say it showcases the property's neglect.

The fire happened at the Signature at West Neck Golf Course, which has been closed since 2019.

No one was hurt and a fire department spokesperson said Wednesday the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"That could've gotten out of hand and we're fortunate it didn't," said Tom Luckman, who lives in the West Neck Villages.

The golf course is surrounded by the West Neck Villages and Indian River Plantation communities, which have more than 1,000 homes combined.

Since its closure, neighbors say the property has not been maintained, leading to dry grass and weeds.

"It's a heck of a way for people to come to a realization that there's a serious fire hazard out there," said Luckman.

The property is now owned by JBWK, LLC, according to documents filed in federal court. The company has one member, who lives in Florida, the documents say. The LLC was formally known as WC Capital, LLC, which purchased the golf course in a foreclosure sale in April 2020.

Since then, neighbors say the golf course has sat empty and turned into an eyesore. News 3 first reported on their complaints in 2021.

Attorneys for the owner didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

"The neighborhood I think is frustrated that somehow nothing has been done, so basically this is what we're left with," said Jim Kuhle, another neighbor.

There have also now been a series of lawsuits over the golf course. First, the city sued the owner and settled. Then, the home owners' association filed suit and the case is still pending. Both times the owner counter sued.

"We have to take them to court. We'll see what happens. Meanwhile, debris accumulates and events like yesterday happen," said Luckman.

A spokesperson for the city said she was working on a response to News 3's questions on Wednesday. Previously, the city said there wasn't much they could do because the golf course is private property.

The neighbors are worried the owner wants to redevelop the land and potentially build more homes, but they don't think that would fit into what was a golf course.

"This was never designed for anything but a golf course. It's laid out for a golf course," said Luckman.