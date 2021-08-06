Virginia Beach Health Department offering school physicals, immunizations at back-to-school clinics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will offer back-to-school clinics every Friday in August ahead of the school year's September 9 start date.

K-12 students can receive their school physical and all required or recommended vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 years and older.

Appointments are required, and parents must bring the child's vaccination records. Only one child and one parent are permitted per appointment.

To make an appointment, call (757) 518-2700 and select Option 1. The clinics will be held August 6, 13, 20 and 27, as well as a final clinic on September 10, and appointment times are available between 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

The clinics will be held at 4452 Corporation Lane.