Virginia Beach Health Department to host free COVID-19, flu vaccination clinic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is set to host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic this Saturday.

On Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, the clinic will take place at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road.

All vaccines will be available at the clinic including boosters.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 12 years and older.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 18 years and older.

Monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized as booster doses for individuals aged 12 years and older. Only individuals aged 5-11 years can receive a monovalent booster dose at this time.

According to the health department, those who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago can now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine.

Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Flu vaccinations will be given as walk-ins only.

Click here to make an appointment for Saturday.

