Virginia Beach Health Department to host free monkeypox vaccination clinics

Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - Registered pharmacist Sapana Patel holds a bottle of Monkeypox vaccine at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 20:11:49-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is set to host several free monkeypox vaccination clinics.

The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency earlier this month.

The CDC says monkeypox can spread in various ways:

  • Direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox.
  • Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces used by someone with monkeypox.
  • Contact with respiratory secretions.

According to health officials, the risk to the community is considered low at this time. Anyone can get and spread monkeypox; however, it is currently being spread by close contact with an infected person. The highest risk activity currently is sex with multiple or anonymous partners.

In Virginia, a two-dose series of a monkeypox vaccine (JYNNEOS) is recommended for individuals who identify with any of the following groups:

  • All people, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the last two weeks; or
  • Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender); or
  • Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (such as bathhouses, sex clubs)

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Schedule your appointment time at the following links:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon at Virginia Beach Department of Public Health, 4452 Corporation Lane
  • Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road
  • Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Virginia Beach Department of Public Health, 4452 Corporation Lane
