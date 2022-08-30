Virginia Beach Health Department to host free monkeypox vaccination clinics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is set to host several free monkeypox vaccination clinics.

The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency earlier this month.

The CDC says monkeypox can spread in various ways:

Direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox.

Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces used by someone with monkeypox.

Contact with respiratory secretions.

According to health officials, the risk to the community is considered low at this time. Anyone can get and spread monkeypox; however, it is currently being spread by close contact with an infected person. The highest risk activity currently is sex with multiple or anonymous partners.

In Virginia, a two-dose series of a monkeypox vaccine (JYNNEOS) is recommended for individuals who identify with any of the following groups:



All people, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the last two weeks; or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (such as bathhouses, sex clubs)

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Schedule your appointment time at the following links: