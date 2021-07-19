Virginia Beach health department to host vaccination clinic offering all 3 brands of COVID-19 vaccine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Another vaccination clinic is coming to Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, July 21 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road.

The Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose), and Pfizer (first and second dose) will be offered at the clinic.

Appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Children under 18 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

According to the health department, in the Eastern Region of Virginia, 99% of all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths that have occurred between late January and June have occurred in non-fully vaccinated individuals.

