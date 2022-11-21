Virginia Beach high school increases police presence after threats were made on Instagram

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One school in Virginia Beach will have an increased police presence on Monday after threats were made on Instagram.

Threats were made to Green Run High School via social media on Monday.

The principal sent the following message to the school's families:

Good morning, Green Run High School families-



This is principal Tennille Bowser calling because a threat against our school is circulating on social media. The Office of Security and Emergency Management and Virginia Beach Police are investigating this matter and I'll keep you updated as we know more. In the meantime, we will have increased police presence at the school this morning as an extra precaution.



I ask that you use this as a way to remind your children that threats of any kind, even as a joke, are not acceptable and can lead to disciplinary actions and even criminal charges.



As always, if students hear something they should report it immediately to police or an adult and not perpetuate it through social media or gossip. This will allow the school and police to respond more efficiently to safety concerns. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and we take these matters very seriously.



Thank you for your understanding and support of Green Run High School, I look forward to seeing your student in school today.



News 3 is working to learn more details.