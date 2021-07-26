Virginia Beach History Museums in need of volunteers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Do you consider yourself a history lover and enjoy giving back to the community? If so, Virginia Beach History Museums is currently looking for volunteers.

Museum officials say volunteers are essential and fill a variety of roles, from leading museum tours to tending the gardens, teaching school groups, researching the collections, and participating in special events.

The Virginia Beach History Museums are specifically seeking volunteers with any of the following skills:

Multi-Lingual/Translators

Tour Guides

Social Media

Researchers

Educators

Volunteers must be at least 16-years-old.

The Virginia Beach History Museums include the Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum.

If you are interested in volunteering and/or have a skill you would like to share that isn’t listed, email the Virginia Beach History Museums at VolunteerVBHM@vbgov.com .