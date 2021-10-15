Virginia Beach holds virtual meetings on citywide flood protection program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - If you're a voter in Virginia Beach, there's a special flood protection item on your ballot this fall.

The bond referendum will ask residents to vote on using more than $500 million to fund projects in the citywide flood protection program. The money will be used to complete 21 projects in 10 years - something the city said would otherwise take 40 years on its current revenue stream.

If you have questions about how a yes or no vote will impact you, the city will host several meetings in the coming weeks.

The next virtual meeting is Saturday, October 16 at 10 a.m. To join Saturday's meeting, click here.

Virtual meetings will also be held Thursday, October 21 at 9 a.m. and Friday, October 29 at noon.

For more information on the flood protection program, click here.