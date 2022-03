VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach house fire has left six pets dead.

Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the 800 Block of Hanover Drive around 7 p.m., Tuesday, for a two-story house fire.

The fire was called under control at 7:23 p.m.

Two adults and two children are now displaced along with their four dogs and seven cats.

Four birds and two chinchillas have died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.