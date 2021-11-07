Virginia Beach Housing Choice Voucher Program reopens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation is set to reopen its waiting list its Housing Choice Voucher.

The waiting list will reopen on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Waiting list applications will only be available and accepted online. The online application, instructions, and list of frequently asked questions can be accessed here.

Rental Housing staff will be available on-site to provide assistance with completing the online application at the following locations on Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Bayside & Special Services Library , 936 Independence Blvd.

, 936 Independence Blvd. Kempsville Area Library , 832 Kempsville Road

, 832 Kempsville Road Princess Anne Area Library , 1444 Nimmo Parkway

, 1444 Nimmo Parkway Joseph V. Grimstead, Sr. Seatack Community Recreation Center , 141 S. Birdneck Road

, 141 S. Birdneck Road Williams Farm Recreation Center, 5252 Learning Circle

Households that may need access to a computer or internet service can also visit a Virginia Beach Public Library. Click here or call 757-385-0150 for locations and hours. A picture ID will be required to use the library’s internet service.

The HCV program is a federally funded rental subsidy program administered by Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation.

Due to limited funding and the number of vouchers currently in use, there is no guarantee of immediate assistance. The time you applied does not determine your order on the waiting list. Selection from the waiting list is determined by local preferences and random lottery.

For more information, click here.