Virginia Beach infrastructure and community projects getting a big boost

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) presented five ceremonial checks to the City of Virginia Beach totaling nearly $15.5 million Wednesday. The money will be used to help fund several projects throughout the city.

Some of the projects awarded community project funding (CPF) include:

City of Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Training Facilities Upgrades

Amount Received: $1,500,000

Requestor: City of Virginia Beach (2401 Courthouse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23456)

Project Description: The funding will be used to repair, upgrade, and enhance law enforcement facilities within the City of Virginia Beach. These facilities will provide unique training opportunities for new recruits and veteran officers at the local, state, and federal level who are tasked with serving the Commonwealth of Virginia residents, businesses, and visitors.

Emergency Operations Center (EOC) IT Modernization

Amount Received: $1,482,900

Project Description: The funding will be used to purchase IT equipment to complete the mobile Emergency Operations Center. Completion of this project will enhance operational readiness, support continuity of operations, and strengthen the City’s resiliency to natural and human-caused emergencies.

Laskin Road Phase I-B

Amount Received: $2,000,000

Project Description: The funding will be used for roadway improvements along the existing alignment of Laskin Road from Red Robin Road to Oriole Drive for a length of approximately 0.6 miles, as well as minor improvements at Birdneck Road. Improvements to Laskin Road will widen the four-lane plus frontage road facility to a traditional six-lane divided facility with a raised median as well as a sidewalk and shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians.

Nimmo Parkway Phase VII-B

Amount Received: $3,000,000

Project Description: The funding will be used to improve access to Sandbridge and provide a more resilient hurricane evacuation route for the Sandbridge residents. This project involves construction of a two-lane undivided roadway with shoulders, on-road bike lanes, and a single shared-use path.

Virginia Beach Trail

Amount Received: $750,000

Project Description: The funding will be used to construct an at-grade 10-foot-wide paved shared use path. The path is a 3-mile segment that will connect to Norfolk’s Tide and HRT bus system, traverse past the CVB Housing Resource Center, continue through two federally designated Opportunity Zones and Town Center, and terminate at Constitution Drive.