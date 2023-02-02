Virginia Beach police find 3-year-old at center of abduction alert

UPDATE: As of 10:13 p.m. on Feb. 1, Virginia Beach police said they have been found.

——————————————————————

ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia Beach police are looking for a 3-year-old child who they said was abducted on Wednesday.

⚠️ Abduction Alert ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/wqCKRDeWVn — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) February 2, 2023

According to an Abduction Alert from the Virginia Beach Police Department, Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully" taken from her mother by her father Roberto Doston.

Police said Roberto assaulted the mother before he drove off with Kaelani. He's said to be driving a 2015 Whie Hyundai Sonata with Texas tag RVX4922.

Robert made comments about taking Kaelani to Atlanta, Georgia, according to police.

Kaelani is described as being 3-foot-5 and weighs 55 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair with box braids with purple beads on the end. Police said Kaelani is nonverbal and has autism.

Anyone who sees them should call 911.

Police said they have arrest warrants for Roberto on charges of abduction and domestic assault.

