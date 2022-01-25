Virginia Beach launches website to help residents understand redistricting changes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach has launched a new website designed to assist residents seeking information about changes to the local election system and redistricting.

The new webpage features a tool that allows residents to research in which of 10 new voting districts an address is located. It also answers common questions about the impacts of redistricting and why these changes are happening. There is contact information listed for questions that may have not been addressed.

Residents now have access to more information about the court case on which the changes are based. The webpage provides a link for neighborhood association and civic organization leaders to provide contact information for future communications.

Residents can also view a video from the January 11 city council meeting that provides an overview of where the city is in the redistricting process and how these changes will impact voting.

Residents with specific questions may email vb10@vbgov.com.