Virginia Beach libraries to reopen with limited access

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Starting Monday, March 15, Virginia Beach Public Libraries will reopen and limit in-person visits.

Individuals can continue checking out materials and using computers, printers, and internet services.

Safety Measures

Must wear face coverings

Limited capacity and proper social distancing

Maximum of one hour access for all residents

Some spaces and furnishings may be unavailable, including the children’s rooms at Kempsville, Princess Anne and the TCC/City Joint-Use Library.

Branch hours vary by location; visit here for details.

Digital Resources & Programs

E-books, music, magazines, movies and more are available online . Virtual programs for all ages are also available here .

All locations will open except for the Windsor Woods Area Library, which remains closed for renovation.