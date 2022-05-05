Virginia Beach lowers speed limit for cars coming off I-264 toward Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach has lowered the speed limit for drivers who are coming off the interstate and immediately end up in a residential area.

I-264 ends abruptly and immediately becomes 21st Street. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach Public Works told News 3 a number of residents, including City Councilman Guy Tower, expressed concerns about this abrupt transition from the interstate to a local street.

City of Virginia Beach

As a result, Public Works Traffic Engineering reviewed the area and the citizens' concerns and developed a plan that would lower the speed limit from 35 mph, which it is currently, to 25 mph.

The spokesperson shared with us Traffic Engineering's plan for 21st Street that details the steps being taken to alert motorists to the changes. You can view that here.

In addition to the city's changes, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) added blinkers to the "35 mph" signs that are on I-264 approaching Parks Avenue. They will also be adding "35 mph" legends to the pavement in this area.