Virginia Beach maintains spot as top digital city nationwide for 5th year in a row

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach has earned its spot for the fifth year in a row as a top digital city nationally.

On Wednesday, the Center for Digital Government revealed the winners of its 2021 Digital Cities Survey. Virginia Beach ranked third among the top 3 cities in the 250K-499K population category for the fifth year in a row.

Long Beach, California, ranked first within this category, and Durham, North Carolina, ranked second.

The survey measures how cities are using technology to improve services, engage communities, address social issues, and more.

Virginia Beach credits the win to the changes made in response to the pandemic including:

Hiring the City’s first chief performance officer to establish performance metrics for City services

Promoting the City’s chief information officer position to directly report to the City Manager

Updating infrastructure and expanding broadband services

Advancing data-driven decision-making across the City

Launching a new customer relationship management system that integrates 311

“Our City leadership has made digital transformation a top priority for the entire organization,” said Peter Wallace, the City’s chief information officer. “This commitment to serving citizens through the power of technology evolves each year. Despite the challenges we’ve faced, our talented workforce continues to meet technological advancements with innovation and ingenuity. We’re staying connected to key trends in the public and private sectors to help elevate our services.”

The city will be honored on December 8 during the Digital Cities Survey Awards and Workshop. For a full list of winners, click here.

