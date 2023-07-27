Virginia Beach man, 29, sentenced in methamphetamine crime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Christian Gage Puente, 29, was sentenced to 248 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute, possessing with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Puente and Carlos Santos-Navarro, 25, distributed about 7.8 kilograms of methamphetamine to Candice Roundtree, 43, and Alidavid Williams, 42, at a hotel in Chesapeake, on October 13 2021.

Later in the day, Virginia Beach police pulled Roundtree and Williams over for a traffic stop, according to the Department of Justice. Williams attempted to run away and caused Roundtree's pick-up truck to roll back, pining a police officer between the truck and the officer's vehicle. The officer's leg was seriously injured.

The Virginia Beach Police Department and Homeland Security discovered the methamphetamine searching the truck after the traffic stop, said the Department of Justice.

The following day, Puente and Santos-Navarro went to collect money from a sale of methamphetamine at a Virginia Beach hotel and were detained by Virginia Beach Police detectives, according to the Department of Justice. Puente tossed a loaded caliber .38 Special Revolver into a bush and fought with the officers. He had about $4,725 in cash on his person and about 890 grams of methamphetamine in a shoe box in his car.

Santos-Navarro had a loaded 9 mm pistol on his person during the detaining, according to the Department of Justice.

Roundtree and Williams pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possessing with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. They were sentenced to 36 months and 200 months in prison respectively.

Carlos Santos-Navarro pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, possessing with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine and possesing a firarm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the Department of Justice. He was sentenced to 180 months in prison.