Virginia Beach man, 50, facing 10 felony child porn charges: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is facing 10 felony counts related to child pornography, according to VBPD.

Police say on Wednesday, Oct. 25, VBPD's Special Operations and Special Investigation Bureaus executed a search warrant in the 3800 block of Creekwood Court. Following the search, police say they arrested 50-year-old Shannon Robbins of Virginia Beach.



Robbins is facing 10 felony counts of Distribution and Solicitation of Child Pornography, according to police.

Court documents state that in addition to what police obtained when they executed the search warrant, they secured more evidence from witness statements.

Robbins is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing in January.

Police encourage anyone with information about the case to leave a tip by calling Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3tips.com.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.