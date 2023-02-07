Virginia Beach man accused of hitting Richmond police officer with vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is being accused of hitting a Richmond police officer with a vehicle as authorities were trying to break up an illegal car club gathering, according to a release from the Richmond Police Department.

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 700 block of South Belvidere Street after it was reported that the southbound lanes of the Lee Bridge Highway were shut down due to an illegal gathering of a car club.

"Hundreds of individuals and cars were engaged in dangerous, unlawful activity on the Lee Bridge," according to the release.

As they tried to break up the crowd, police said 18-year-old Ryan Anderson, of Virginia Beach, struck an officer with his vehicle.

The officer had a non-life-threatening injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police said Anderson is facing a number of charges including assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a stolen firearm.