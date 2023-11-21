Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia Beach man allegedly leads police chase with kidnap victim in car: Police

police lights.jpg
Posted at 10:51 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 23:16:58-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — North Carolina police say a Virginia Beach man is facing felony charges after a high speed chase ended in a crash and a reportedly kidnapped woman was found in the car.

Police say that 36-year-old Joahua Stokes kidnapped a Virginia Beach woman and led police on a chase that reached speeds of 146 miles per hour.

Domestic violence, scared woman

News

What resources are available for domestic violence survivors in Hampton Roads?

Margaret Kavanagh
6:07 AM, Apr 10, 2023

Police say that the victim has a protective order against Stokes and there was an Ashanti Alert issued for the woman after the kidnapping.

Stokes is due in court next week in the Raleigh area. Then he’ll be extradited back to Virginia to face additional charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV