Virginia Beach man arrested as part of child pornography investigation

Virginia Beach Police Department
Joel Matthew Botts
Posted at 5:45 PM, Oct 01, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man has been arrested as part of an investigation into child pornography.

On Thursday, the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Red Horse Lane.

Forty-six-year-old Joel Matthew Botts was arrested and charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Botts is currently being held on no bond in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau are continuing the investigation.

