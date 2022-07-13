Virginia Beach man arrested following robbery at Bayport Credit Union

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach man was arrested on robbery charges after the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a robbery at a bank on Holland Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to the VBPD, officers were called to the Bayport Credit Union located in the 4300 block of Holland Road at around 4:43 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a subject entered the bank, demanded money and left with an unknown amount of money.

Officers later located the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Bell, and evidence related to the robbery near the bank. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bell was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery and one count of wearing a mask in a public place.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.