Virginia Beach man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Norfolk on N. Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va.- A Virginia Beach man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on N. Military Highway in September.

On September 4, 2022, around 2:25 a.m., officials received a call for a gunshot disturbance in the parking lot of 871 N. Military Highway.

When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Michael I. Rivera-Rubert suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

30-year-old Marco J. Hicks, of Virginia Beach, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm, police report.

Hicks is currently being held without bail at the Norfolk City Jail.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.