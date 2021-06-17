Virginia Beach man arrested in connection with May shooting that left teen injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man has been arrested in connection with a May shooting in the 1000 block of Riviera Drive that left a teen injured.

On May 25 at 1:54 a.m., dispatchers got a call about a shooting in the area.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 17-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening injury due to an apparent gunshot wound. EMS personnel took the teen to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and victim, who knew each other, got into a dispute that turned physical. Police say during the dispute, the suspect got a gun and fired it, hitting the victim.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Joshua Jezmeek Jones of Virginia Beach. He was arrested on June 16 and was charged with felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Jones is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

