Virginia Beach man arrested in connection with stabbing at Kelly's Tavern

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed several people at a restaurant early Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, at around 12:49 a.m., officers were called to Kelly's Tavern on Laskin Road for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from knife wounds. Three of the four were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The victims' statuses are unknown at this time.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Paul Augustine Power, was still at the restaurant when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

This is a developing story.