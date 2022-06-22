VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man on child pornography charges after a month's long investigation regarding the distribution of child pornography.

According to police, the Special Investigations Bureau executed a warrant in the 3500 block of Bunyan Road Wednesday afternoon. The suspect, 32-year-old Virginia Beach man John William Kennedy Jr., was arrested and charged with five counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

Kennedy is currently being held in the Virginia Beach Jail without bond.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, please call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757 385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).