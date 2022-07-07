Watch Now
Virginia Beach man charged with domestic assault, malicious wounding following reported stabbing

Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 07, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man has been arrested following a reported stabbing that took place on July, 6 2022.

Officers responded to the report of a stabbing at about 9:04 p.m. on July 6, 2022 in the 4000 block of Rainbow Drive.

According to VBPD, there was a dispute between three subjects after allegations of domestic violence were made. As a result, one of the subjects receiving a non-life-threatening stab wound. The subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Ronny Torres De Luna, 21, of Virginia Beach, was treated for a non-life-threatening wound sustained during the altercation and transported to a local hospital for treatment. He’s been charged with strangulation, domestic assault from a previous incident and malicious wounding for the stabbing.

The third subject was not injured during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

