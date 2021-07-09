Virginia Beach man charged with domestic assault, shooting firearm inside home after barricade situation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach man was arrested after police say a "violent domestic situation" turned into a standoff with law enforcement Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of N. Queensgrove Circle at 10:01 a.m. for a report of a domestic assault. When they arrived, they heard gunshots coming from inside the residence, and contacted a SWAT team.

VBPD crisis negotiators spoke to the home's occupants, and shortly after, a female exited the home. She was uninjured, police said.

Negotiations continued with the male resident, identified as 78-year-old Walter Edwin Disney III, until 12:15 p.m., when Disney exited the home and was arrested.

Disney has been charged with threatening to burn, discharging a firearm in a dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm and domestic assault. He is currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.