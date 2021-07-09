Watch
News

Actions

Virginia Beach man charged with domestic assault, shooting firearm inside home after barricade situation

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia Beach Police Department
Walter Edwin Disney III
aqw (24).png
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 09:10:18-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach man was arrested after police say a "violent domestic situation" turned into a standoff with law enforcement Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of N. Queensgrove Circle at 10:01 a.m. for a report of a domestic assault. When they arrived, they heard gunshots coming from inside the residence, and contacted a SWAT team.

VBPD crisis negotiators spoke to the home's occupants, and shortly after, a female exited the home. She was uninjured, police said.

Negotiations continued with the male resident, identified as 78-year-old Walter Edwin Disney III, until 12:15 p.m., when Disney exited the home and was arrested.

Disney has been charged with threatening to burn, discharging a firearm in a dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm and domestic assault. He is currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections