Virginia Beach man convicted of second-degree murder in fatal 2019 Norfolk shooting

Norfolk City Jail
Posted at 5:56 PM, Nov 11, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - A Virginia Beach man was convicted on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with a fatal 2019 shooting.

Jermaine Tucker was arrested in December 2019 after a late-night shooting in the 5000 block of E. Princess Anne Road left 47-year-old Christian Thomas dead. Police said Thomas was found shot to death in his car.

Tucker and then-25-year-old Tkeyah Bell were both charged in connection with the shooting.

Tucker will be sentenced on January 21, 2022.

