Virginia Beach man killed in crash on I-64 in Hampton

Posted at 10:36 PM, Jun 12, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 64 that left one man dead Saturday.

State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 eastbound, west of Route 278 (North King Street).

Officials say around 5:49 p.m., a 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound in the left lane, when the driver, Tracy Michelle Sargent, slowed to a stop due to traffic.

They say when at a stop, a 2011 Mercedes SUV struck the rear of the Ford, pushing into the other lanes of traffic.

Sargent was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital. Sargent's son, who was the front seat passenger, 25-year-old Corey Jacob Sargent, of Virginia Beach, died at the scene of the crash.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes, 45-year-old Charlie Parker, Jr., of Newport News, was not injured.

This is a developing story.

