Virginia Beach man killed in motorcycle crash

NORFOLK, Va. - A Virginia Beach man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle Wednesday evening.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash, which happened around 6:51 p.m.

Authorities say the driver of a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle, identified as 32-year-old Matthew David Campbell, was riding eastbound on I-64 to westbound I-264 when he lost control, ran off the road and hit the jersey wall.

Campbell was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered injuries that proved to be fatal.

State police say his next of kin have been notified.

Download the News 3 app for updates.