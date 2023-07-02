Virginia Beach man raises awareness this holiday weekend after losing brother to drunk driver

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Millions are hitting the road over the Fourth of July holiday weekend for barbecues, beach trips, and fireworks.

It's also a time where Virginia State Police (VSP) are encouraging all travelers to drive safe and sober.

For Mike Goodove, he's raising awareness after his family was impacted by a drunk driver.

"I lost my brother 35 years ago to a drunk driver, and since that day there's not a moment goes by where I don't think about it. I would never want another family going through that," said Goodove.

Goodove continues to cherish the memories of his brother whose life was cut short at just 19 years old.

"He was a University of Virginia student, and he was coming from the library, when an impaired driver with underage people in the car ran into him and took his life," said Goodove.

Since his brother's death, Goodove has worked to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and help others through the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD.

According to VSP data, traffic crashes have already taken the lives of nearly 400 people in the first 6 months of 2023.

Throughout this Independence Day weekend, law enforcement across Hampton Roads will send out officers for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign, with police being on the lookout for anyone driving under the influence.

"When a person is impaired and they get behind the wheel, they have a weapon behind them that does devastating affects on society," said Goodove.

For millions of Americans, July 4th celebrations include alcohol.

MADD experts say drivers should have a plan for a designated driver, ride sharing service, or public transportation.

"The consequences of using drugs beside alcohol and driving you should not be driving impaired at all there's no good reason for it," said Goodove.

As part of VSP's ongoing efforts to increase safety and reduce traffic deaths on highways, troopers will be increasing patrols starting at 12:01 a.m. on July 3 through Midnight on July 4.