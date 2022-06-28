NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced yesterday to 27 years in prison for producing child sexual abuse material in his home.

According to court documents, in March 2021, Jason Woolwine produced a video of himself sexually abusing a four-year-old victim.

The video was discovered during the child pornography investigation of 70-year-old John Stanley Zelinsky.

Zelinsky confessed to FBI agents that he and Woolwine were romantically involved, shared their sexual fantasies about children over instant messaging application services, and showed federal agents the video he received from Woolwine with the toddler.

An investigation into Woolwine was started and the FBI says they confirmed the information from Zelinsky.

Despite Woolwine’s use of anti-forensic evidence destruction software, officials were able to retrieve images of child pornography from Woolwine’s cell phone, including the self-produced video with the young boy inside Woolwine’s home.

Zelinsky pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and received a sentence of 7 years on April 26. On November 5, 2021, Woolwine pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography.

Woolwine received a sentence of 27 years for his crime Monday.