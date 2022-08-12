Virginia Beach man sentenced 7 years in prison for having machine gun used in Norfolk shootout

NORFOLK, Va. - A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison for possessing a machine gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Shy’Quan Dodson, had a machine gun on July 18, 2021.

On that day, Norfolk police officers were in the vicinity of the 900 block of Tunstall Avenue in Norfolk, where they saw multiple people shooting at each other.

They fled the scene in three separate cars and during the ensuing pursuit, a gun was tossed from the rear of the car.

The pursuit ended in a crash in Portsmouth and Dodson was detained while trying to run. According to court docs, the gun tossed from the car was a Glock with an attached component that converted the handgun into a fully automatic machine gun.

Police searched Dodson’s cell phone and found photos of him holding the weapon, and a primer residue test revealed that Dodson had primer particles on his hands from the discharge of a firearm. Police say his phone also contained communications with another person related to the buying and selling of machine gun conversion kits.

According to court filings, Dodson is a member of the Norfolk-based Kai Gang, a criminal street gang.