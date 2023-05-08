Virginia Beach man sentenced to 2 life terms for sexual assault on child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Colin Stolle, Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney, announced Daniel Justin Rose, 36, was sentenced for charges relating to sexual assault of a young child on Monday.

Rose was sentenced for charges of forcible sodomy-victim under age of 13, object sexual penetration-victim under age of 13, aggravated sexual battery and custodial indecent liberties.

The Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney says Rose was found guilty by a jury after a multi-day trial which began in December. Rose was sentenced to two terms of life in prison plus 25 years, with 25 years suspended.

The Commonwealth's evidence showed that on March 15, 2021, Rose sexually assaulted a young child who was left in his care at the Colony Trailer Park.

Stolle says the child reported the incident to a relative immediately and had an examination by a nurse the next day. Rose admitted to watching the child, but denied the abuse.

Rose has no prior criminal history, but Stolle says he is alleged to have abused at least one other minor who testified against Rose at the sentencing hearing.