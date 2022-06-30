VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 19-year-old man will serve 25 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 robbery and murder of his mentor.

According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's office, Breon Isaiah Hobbs was sentenced on charges of second-degree murder, robbery and using a firearm in connection with 30-year-old Travis Gordon's death.

Court documents say that on February 2, 2020, Hobbs went to Gordon's home on Windermere Court in Virginia Beach to purchase marijuana and ask to borrow money. Hobbs had a firearm on him at the time of the meeting.

Hobbs and Gordon spoke outside Gordon's home. When Gordon refused to lend Hobbs money, Hobbs pulled out his gun, shot Gordon in the head and stole approximately $700 from Gordon.

Gordon's young child found him injured and went to get help; when officers arrived at the scene, they found Gordon bleeding heavily from his head, nose and ear. He was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

Court documents say Gordon and Hobbs, ages 30 and 17 at the time of the murder, respectively, had known each other for a long time, with Gordon acting as a mentor and friend to Hobbs.

When questioned by detectives, Hobbs initially denied involvement in Gordon's murder, but later admitted to the crimes and told investigators he planned to rob Gordon at gunpoint if he did not willingly give Hobbs the money.

Hobbs was a juvenile at the time of the offense, but his case was certified to Circuit Court for trial as an adult due to the serious nature of the crimes.