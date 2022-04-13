Virginia Beach man suspected of selling machine gun parts, according to court records

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Federal investigators have arrested a man and say he was selling pieces of guns that could turn a gun into a machine gun, according to court documents.

Patrick Tate Adamiak was arrested last week and will be in court on Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary and detention hearing.

ATF investigators got information from a confidential source about Adamiak's activities, according to court records.

Through the confidential source, investigators arranged the purchase of a machine gun receiver from Adamiak. Shortly after, agents got a receiver with a single saw-cut through it, which investigators say meets the federal definition of a machine gun, the court documents state.

The package came from a business called Black Dog Arsensal with a Virginia Beach address, according to court records. The company's website says it is a veteran owned company. "We are just here to sell good products to good people," the company's website says.

Investigators say despite the cut in the receiver they got, it could easily be restored into an operational machine gun. The receiver was not registered to Adamiak, which federal investigators said in court documents violates federal law.

About a month after the first purchase, investigators once again used the confidential source to buy another receiver, court documents say.

Then, last week, investigators searched two homes connected to Adamiak. At the first on Bow Creek Boulevard, investigators wrote in court documents they found five improvised explosive devices.

At the second home, investigators wrote they found several suspected machine guns, documents, grenade launchers, and "proceeds from illegal activity."

News 3 will be in court for Adamiak's court appearance and will update the story.