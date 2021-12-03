Virginia Beach man suspected of selling trigger activators

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man is suspected of selling trigger activators, also known as bump stocks, according to a search warrant filed in Circuit Court.

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office Jerome Harris

Jerome Harris was stopped by police on September 5 and arrested for possession of over a pound of marijuana and possession of a firearm with over a pound of marijuana, the search warrant says.

Investigators recovered his cell phone as evidence and reviewed social media accounts and text messages, where investigators say he talked about selling the trigger activators to people.

Harris talked with one person about selling "black switches" for $800, the search warrant says. "Harris says he will allow people to shoot them before they buy. Harris states they only fit on the Glocks," the search warrant says.

Court records say Harris is in jail without bond. He declined to speak with News 3 from jail.

Bump stocks are illegal in Virginia, following the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, where a gunman shot more than 400 people and killed 60.

Bump stocks allow a semi-automatic gun to shoot more than one bullet by one pull of a trigger.

