Virginia Beach man to serve more than 20 years in prison for production of child pornography

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach man will serve more than 20 years in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse.

According to the Department of Justice, between December 2018 and January 2019, 26-year-old James Thomas White knowingly communicated with a 13-year-old child on Twitter. Court documents show he repeatedly asked her to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself, which she did.

White also used Twitter and other social media to find others with whom he could trade child sexual abuse material. He kept the material on his electronic devices as well as in online cloud storage accounts.

During a court-authorized search of White's residence and electronic accounts, he was found to possess approximately 1,500 images and 450 videos of child pornography, some of which portrayed the sexual abuse of infants or toddlers.

White was sentenced to a total of 22 years in prison.

