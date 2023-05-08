Vigil to honor victims, survivors of 5/31 Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — May 31, 2023, will mark four years since a deadly mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

On May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach City Engineer DeWayne Craddock entered Building Two and started shooting, killing 12 people and injuring five others.

This month, the City of Virginia Beach is holding events to honor the victims.

On May 31, there will be a vigil to remember the victims and support the survivors. It'll start at 8 p.m. at City Hall on Courthouse Drive.

During the event, the names of the victims will be read in addition to a candle ceremony. There will be a musical performance by Virginia Beach City Public Schools. First responders will speak, as well.

A moment of silence will be held at 4:06 p.m. on May 31, city officials said. That's the time the first 911 call came in about the shooting. The city is asking people to pause for silence wherever they are at that time. The city is also encouraging people to wear blue.

In addition to the vigil, Virginia Beach Public Library, Virginia Beach Department of Human Services and Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation are offering free activities to everyone. It's all in an effort to promote healing and wellness in the community, the city said.

The city said the forget-me-not flower will also be displayed around town. It'll be painted at Mt. Trashmore just below the city's seal. Flags will also be displayed around the city, and several city-owned facilities will be lit up in blue including Building 30, the Virginia Beach Convention Center, Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, Greenwich and Lesner Bridge.

For more information about programming, click or tap here.

In March, the Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee selected an architect to build a permanent memorial to honor the victims. The committee unanimously selected Drills Architects.