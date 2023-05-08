Watch Now
NewsVirginia Beach Mass Shooting

Actions

Vigil to honor victims, survivors of 5/31 Virginia Beach mass shooting

Virginia Beach Shooting
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file photo, a makeshift memorial rests at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting in Virginia Beach, Va. The Virginia Beach killing is one of 11 mass workplace killings dating back to 2006 in the U.S., according to a database of mass killings maintained through a partnership between AP, USA Today and Northeastern University. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Virginia Beach Shooting
Firm conducting independent investigation into Virginia Beach mass shooting releases findings
Mass shooting victims angry, searching for answers and resources over 3 years later in Virginia Beach
Mass shooting victims angry, searching for answers and resources over 3 years later in Virginia Beach
Posted at 3:36 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 15:36:10-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — May 31, 2023, will mark four years since a deadly mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Firm conducting independent investigation into Virginia Beach mass shooting releases findings
The 12 victims of the May 31 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center

Mass shooting victims angry, searching for answers and resources over 3 years later in Virginia Beach

Investigations

VB mass shooting victims' families angry, in need of resources 3.5 years later

Margaret Kavanagh
11:36 AM, Feb 02, 2023

On May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach City Engineer DeWayne Craddock entered Building Two and started shooting, killing 12 people and injuring five others.

Mass shooting victims angry, searching for answers and resources over 3 years later in Virginia Beach
Still from a Virginia Beach Police officer's body camera footage as they make their way toward Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center during the deadly May 31, 2019, mass shooting

This month, the City of Virginia Beach is holding events to honor the victims.

On May 31, there will be a vigil to remember the victims and support the survivors. It'll start at 8 p.m. at City Hall on Courthouse Drive.

During the event, the names of the victims will be read in addition to a candle ceremony. There will be a musical performance by Virginia Beach City Public Schools. First responders will speak, as well.

A moment of silence will be held at 4:06 p.m. on May 31, city officials said. That's the time the first 911 call came in about the shooting. The city is asking people to pause for silence wherever they are at that time. The city is also encouraging people to wear blue.

In addition to the vigil, Virginia Beach Public Library, Virginia Beach Department of Human Services and Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation are offering free activities to everyone. It's all in an effort to promote healing and wellness in the community, the city said.

The city said the forget-me-not flower will also be displayed around town. It'll be painted at Mt. Trashmore just below the city's seal. Flags will also be displayed around the city, and several city-owned facilities will be lit up in blue including Building 30, the Virginia Beach Convention Center, Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, Greenwich and Lesner Bridge.

For more information about programming, click or tap here.

5_31 memorial renderings5.png

News

Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee selects architect for project

Jay Greene
11:20 PM, Mar 29, 2023

In March, the Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee selected an architect to build a permanent memorial to honor the victims. The committee unanimously selected Drills Architects.

5_31 memorial renderings5.png
The Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee has selected an architect to build a permanent memorial to honor the victims of the 2019 mass shooting at the municipal center.The committee unanimously selected Drills Architects.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV