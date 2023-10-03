Watch Now
Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission finishes report with more than 50 recommendations

Virginia Beach Shooting
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file photo, a makeshift memorial rests at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting in Virginia Beach, Va. The Virginia Beach killing is one of 11 mass workplace killings dating back to 2006 in the U.S., according to a database of mass killings maintained through a partnership between AP, USA Today and Northeastern University. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Virginia Beach Shooting
Posted at 4:57 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Our team got a look at the final report from the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission.

The group submitted its findings to Governor Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly last week.

We've brought you complete team coverage since the deadly mass shooting took the lives of 12 victims on May 31, 2019.

This newest report finalizes the commission's recommendations to state leaders.

Some of what it pushes for are more human resources staff, added safety standards at public buildings, and regular emergency and active threat drills.

The commission also said they faced challenges when interviewing city workers because some were afraid of retaliation.

You can read the full 18-page report in the document below.

You can read our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting in the link below.

Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

5:19 PM, May 21, 2020

