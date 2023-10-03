Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission finishes report with more than 50 recommendations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Our team got a look at the final report from the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission.

The group submitted its findings to Governor Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly last week.

We've brought you complete team coverage since the deadly mass shooting took the lives of 12 victims on May 31, 2019.

RELATED: Husband gets wife's call moments before she was killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting: 'I've been shot'

Husband gets wife's call moments before she was killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

This newest report finalizes the commission's recommendations to state leaders.

Some of what it pushes for are more human resources staff, added safety standards at public buildings, and regular emergency and active threat drills.

The commission also said they faced challenges when interviewing city workers because some were afraid of retaliation.

You can read the full 18-page report in the document below.

You can read our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting in the link below.