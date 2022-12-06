Virginia Beach May 31 Memorial Committee selects 2 design firms for phase II

Tragedy hit the City of Virginia Beach in 2019 with a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

The May 31st Memorial Committee, which was tasked with planning a memorial for the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, recommended a site for a permanent memorial to the Virginia Beach City Council earlier this year. The committee has completed Phase 1 and selected two professional design firms to participate in Phase II, the city says.

The memorial would honor the 12 people killed and four people injured in the May 31, 2019 shooting.

Using a combination of numerical scoring and consensus process facilitated by Dr. Larry Schooler of Kearns & West, the committee selected two finalist teams:

Dills Architects with SWA

Rhodeside Harwell, Inc. (RHI) with Kirkland Studio

Team profiles can be found here.

During Phase II of the process, the firms will have the opportunity to engage with stakeholders and will present conceptual plans, three-dimensional sketches/representations, written description and other materials to effectively convey their design concepts.

According to city officials the anticipated timeline of milestones is as follows: