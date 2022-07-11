VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The 5/31 Memorial Committee is meeting Monday afternoon.

The public meeting, the committee's fourth since forming, will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at The HIVE.

Monday's meeting comes after the public was invited to give their thoughts on a permanent memorial to honor the 12 victims who were killed at the Municipal Center in Virginia Beach on May 31, 2019.

The online survey went up in April and stayed open until June 5. It asked questions such as location of the memorial and whether there should be more than one location for it; perhaps one component at the Municipal Center and a second at another site such as the Oceanfront. It also asked questions about the size and visibility of the memorial as well as the type of components, like a list of names, information display, photos or videos.

There have been in-person planning meetings for the memorial. According to the City of Virginia Beach website, city council appointed 12 members, including the families and survivor liaisons, to the committee during their formal session on Dec. 14, 2021.

The city hired consulting firm Kearns & West to facilitate the 5/31 Memorial planning process.

A list of 5/31 Memorial committee members, committee goals and meeting recordings can be found online here.

On Tuesday, committee members will attend the City Council informal session at City Council Chambers to give an update on their work. The time of this council meeting is to be determined.

Immediately following the group’s presentation to Council, committee members will adjourn to Building 19, Training Room A to allow members to reflect on the process they have participated in to date. That gathering will have no formal agenda, but will be a period of conversation among committee members with Kearns & West.

The public is invited to attend both the presentation to City Council, as well as the gathering following that presentation.