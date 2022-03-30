Sites discussed for 5/31 Memorial, honoring Virginia Beach mass shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 5/31 Memorial Committee met Wednesday evening to discuss potential sites for the memorial.

This was the second time the group has met to discuss ideas and possible designs for the memorial. The first time they met was in February.

The committee emphasized they’d like the memorial to be in an open but private space so people can mourn.

Twelve people were killed on May 31, 2019, by a city employee at Building 2 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Since that tragic day, there have only been temporary memorials to pay tribute to the victims. City officials said a permanent memorial has been stalled because of COVID-19, changes in city administration and other situations.

The committee is made up of Virginia Beach City Council members, family and friends of the victims and community members.