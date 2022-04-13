Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol mourning loss of horse after medical emergency

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol Unit is mourning the loss of one of its horses.

The department announced that its horse Mick died after experiencing a medical emergency while patrolling the Oceanfront on April 8.

Mick was a Percheron/Thoroughbred cross who was born in 2004. He had been with the unit since July 2015. Before that, he served with the New Castle County, Delaware, Police Mounted Patrol from 2011-2015.

The horse was recognized by his mohawk-style haircut and white patch on his nose, which members of the unit jokingly referred to as a "barcode."

"The impact of his passing to the Virginia Beach community, the police department, the members of the Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol, and mostly to Mick's partner MPO L. Kreitzman, will be extremely difficult to overcome. On behalf of the members of the Mounted Patrol, allow me to thank you for your support during this difficult time," the unit wrote.