Virginia Beach moves forward with development of Rudee Loop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city is getting the ball rolling on bringing a new park to Rudee Loop at the Oceanfront.

Last night, city leaders approved an ordinance to transfer $4 million from the Tourism Investment Program to begin the design process.

Back in Aug., results from a survey sent out to city residents showed a majority of them want Rudee Loop to be a green space and do not want more hotels or apartments.

City leaders discussed a number of options that may go into the space, including a full park or a partial park with room for a parking garage.

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation says this money will be used to get a world-class design firm on board, do more public input, and have design plans in the next year and a half.

