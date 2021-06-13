Watch
Virginia Beach named top 25 beach town in America

Steve Helber/AP
Virginia Beach Oceanfront (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jun 13, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach is considered a top beach vacation destination spot, according to a recent list reported by Newsweek.

Newsweek reports Virginia Beach as a top 25 go-to beach town in the United States.

Beach towns such as Anna Maria Island, Florida, and Asbury Park, New Jersey topped the list.

Chincoteague, Virginia came in the top 5 for best beach towns due to its Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and wild horses.

Virginia Beach came in 24 for what Newsweek says is its three diverse beaches, a pair of state parks, excellent eateries and a wide variety of east coast culture and nature.

To read the full list of best beach towns, click here.

