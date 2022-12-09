Virginia Beach nonprofit pushes for state-run program to turn in abandoned boats

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Right now, there are more than 150 abandoned and derelict boats rotting in Virginia waters.

The nonprofit Vessel Disposal & Reuse Foundation (VDRF) is working to remove those boats one by one. So far this year they've removed 16 abandoned and derelict vessels (ADVs). That equates to 190,000 pounds of debris being removed from Virginia's waterways.

Founder Mike Provost has his eyes set on a new program, that would allow people who receive a warning from the Virginia Marine Resource Commission that their boat is falling into disrepair, may apply to turn it into the state to be removed at no cost.

Provost said currently Florida, Oregon and California have state-run "turn in" programs. Virginia does not.

“It would really limit the negative environmental impact of an abandoned and derelict vessel, it would save the commonwealth millions of dollars, because once the vessels sink the cost for removal and disposal triples,” said Provost.

If the program came to fruition, it would help curb the negative impact of boats left to rot.

“You got to remember there’s fuel there’s oil, glass, trash, metal, all of these things are aboard these vessels when they sink," Provost said. “Fiberglass breaks down over time and that releases microplastics into the water, the fish eat the microplastics, we eat the fish, and it’s a bad scenario for all involved.”

Abandoning a boat in Virginia could result in criminal charges and potentially jail time; at the very least, fines.

If the petition to create the program garners enough interest, it would be an opportunity for a second chance- and an opportunity to solve a problem before it's created.

If you're interested in getting involved with VDRF's mission, they have a fundraiser called the "Sunk Ship Sendoff III" happening Jan. 28, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shorebreak Pizza in Pungo. There will be live music, a magician, a silent auction, and more.

More information on VDRF can be found here.

